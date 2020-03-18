BSA CareXpress Urgent Care taking extra precaution during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA CareXpress Urgent Care is asking patients to follow it’s new procedures due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A news release said the CareXpress Urgent Care will now have patients call before they arrive if they think they have been exposed to the virus.
This goes for anyone who is showing symptoms, has come into close contact with a COVID-19 case or has traveled to an area with known cases.
Because of the limited number of tests, all suspected cases are being sent to the CareXpress locations on Georgia Street or in Canyon.
The press release said only those who are considered high and moderate risk will be tested at this time.
CareXpress is also urging people to stay home if they’re sick and to wash their hands.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.