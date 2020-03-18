Borger resident killed in Wednesday morning crash in Ochiltree County

OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger resident has died after a crash Wednesday morning in Ochiltree County.
Around 5:00 a.m., 25-year-old Bryan Dingman of Borger was driving east on SH-15.
According to DPS, Dingman was traveling at an unsafe speed on the wet roadway and traveled off the road into the ditch.
DPS officials say Dingman over-corrected the steering to the left and lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle traveled back onto the roadway, skid across both lanes of travel and into the north ditch where it struck a utility pole.
Dingman was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
