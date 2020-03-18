Bars and restaurants in Amarillo, Canyon to remain open at this time

As of right now, business decisions are being left up to owners. Social distancing is highly recommended, which means tables should sit at least 6 feet apart from each other, not allowing any sick employees at work and cleaning commonly touched items, such as menus and table tops at least every 30 minutes. Eating establishments should prepare to handle more take out or drive through orders if need be, and be prepared to make their own disinfectant or hand sanitizers, as the city does not have a stock pile available. Dr. Milton, an Amarillo infectious diseases specialist, is the main local medical professional the city is utilizing to make decisions on regarding what is best for the health and safety of our area.