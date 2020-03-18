Bars and restaurants in Amarillo, Canyon to remain open at this time

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As many bars and restaurants begin to close across the nation, those in Amarillo and Canyon will remain open at this time.
Mayor Ginger Nelson wants to avoid closing any businesses, as she knows it would hurt our local economy and families. The only time businesses might close would be if Amarillo was in a red alert situation, and COVID-19 was spreading at an advanced rate in our area. In order to keep the doors open, businesses were given a new set of recommendations today.
“Really nothing different than what we should be doing, but we are putting it front of mind and asking citizens to help us. How we respond now as citizens will give us the results that will effect our entire community throughout this outbreak,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.
As of right now, business decisions are being left up to owners. Social distancing is highly recommended, which means tables should sit at least 6 feet apart from each other, not allowing any sick employees at work and cleaning commonly touched items, such as menus and table tops at least every 30 minutes. Eating establishments should prepare to handle more take out or drive through orders if need be, and be prepared to make their own disinfectant or hand sanitizers, as the city does not have a stock pile available. Dr. Milton, an Amarillo infectious diseases specialist, is the main local medical professional the city is utilizing to make decisions on regarding what is best for the health and safety of our area.
“We do think we will get a case here in Amarillo and in the Panhandle. In the event that we begin to have outbreak and begin to see multiplication, Dr. Milton’s advice to us on the timing and our response is going to be very important,” said Mayor Nelson.
The Mayor reminds you to focus on local news to give you the best idea of what is happening around you.
“I think it’s important for citizens to understand that what they watch on national news is ahead of the timeline for us. We are two, maybe three weeks behind some of the cities that are getting national coverage, so we have to make decisions based on where we are, with our current medical data, relying on Dr. Milton and other medical authorities. We’ll make decisions here considering Governor Abbott’s advice and President Trumps advice, but we have to make the best common sense decisions for our community,” said Mayor Nelson.
A representative from Affiliated Foods said today, truck drivers no longer have to take mandatory breaks like before, in order to get loads delivered faster. They will continue making deliveries of food and supplies to the area even if we are in a red alert situation.
