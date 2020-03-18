Another round of evening storms

<We are waking up to patchy fog once again with low visibility. Skies will clear turning mostly sunny through the morning. We will stay dry this morning with rain and storms returning this evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible in the southeast. Afternoon highs will be warmer in the 70s. We stay in the 60s tomorrow with very strong winds. Winds will be out of the southwest gusting over 50 mph. We cool off into the 40s and 50s Friday and Saturday with temps dropping below freezing Friday and Saturday night. We warm back into the 70s by the middle of next week.>