Amarillo ISD, River Road ISD, Bushland ISD, Highland Park ISD, Canyon ISD students will not return to school after Spring Break

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD, River Road ISD, Bushland ISD, Highland Park ISD and Canyon ISD have announced that their student will not return to school after Spring Break.
There are no diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo at this time, but the school is taking precautions while students may be traveling during Spring Break.
They do not have a plan at this time for what they will do after the break.
While normal school operations are suspended, they are still ensuring students continue to learn during this time so they don’t have to extend the school year into the summer.
Parents will begin to receive information about at-home learning sometime next week.
AISD is developing plans to distribute meals to students who need them and will share those details in the coming days.
Details are limited at this time, but we will update as more information becomes available.
