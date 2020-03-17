United Supermarkets announces seniors only shopping time

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United Supermarkets, along with Amigos United, has announced a senior only shopping time amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The senior only shopping time will be from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
This time is designated for shoppers older than 60 and guests who have compromised immune systems.
The store is asking the community to help provide the most vulnerable groups access to essential products.
Effective immediately, the stores will close no later than 10:00 p.m. to allow time for restocking shelves and thorough cleaning. This is in addition to the enhanced cleaning and disinfection schedule followed throughout the day.
Dollar General also announced plans to keep the first hour of each shopping day dedicated to senior shoppers amid the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.