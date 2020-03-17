Residents using social media as a vital resource during global pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In preparation for the coronavirus, social media is now being used as a resource for those in need in our area.
As the coronavirus continues to make a global impact, local communities have been affected in a number of ways.
“When we started hearing about the global pandemic and what was going on, I had been keeping track of what was happening in other countries around the world and seeing what their progression was looking like," said Lytton St. Stephen, creator of Amarillo COVID-19 Home Help. “I realized that some people were being displaced because of their jobs or having a hard time finding food.”
Since many residents in Amarillo and surrounding areas are experiencing a lack of resources and even the ability to leave their homes, some residents are turning to social media for help.
St. Stephen created Amarillo COVID-19 Home Help to assist those in need.
“I was really curious to see how we could get the community to help," St. Stephen said. “I just made a little post on my Instagram about running errands, because I’m less susceptible, generally speaking, so I want to do that, if I can help it, just to help it.”
Since this Facebook group was created less than a day ago, over 1,200 people have joined and are committed to helping.
“I’ve also been so surprised at how many folks who’ve been interested," St. Stephen said. "I was really expecting it to be a lot less, as I thought mostly people I knew, maybe a couple potentially related folks would be involved in it, and when it just kept growing, I’ve been blown away.”
West Texas A&M’s Professor of Marketing Nick Gerlich says social media is one of the best avenues to spread awareness and impact the community.
“There’s some members of the community who should remain indoors regardless, specifically because they are at a much higher risk to contract the virus. Social media allows us to do good things and help them without putting them at even greater risk," Gerlich said. "Not everyone is able to fight for toilet paper at 7:00 a.m., and some aren’t able to put up much of a fight at all.”
This isn’t all that’s being done on social media in our community, even here at NewsChannel 10, we are using social media platforms to make a positive impact.
At NewsChannel 10 we are doing our part to help spread the word by altering our New in Amarillo Facebook Group to become a place for Amarillo businesses to share what they are doing differently, whether they are changing hours or closing.
To join the group and see business updates, or post about a change your business is making, you can click here facebook.com/groups/NewInAmarillo.
