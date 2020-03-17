Police: 6-year-old, 2 others receive life threatening injuries after Monday night wreck on the Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 6-year-old boy and two others are in the hospital with life threatening injuries after a Monday night wreck on the Amarillo Boulevard.
An Amarillo Police Department news release said last night about 10:36 p.m., officers drove up to a crash at Amarillo Boulevard and North Polk Street.
They found that a 2008 Acura MDX, driven by a 53-year-old, was traveling north on Polk.
About that time, a 2013 Honda Accord, driven by a 24-year-old man, was traveling east on the Boulevard.
The Honda struck the Acura, police said.
The driver of the Honda, the driver of the Acura and a passenger, a 6-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
A second passenger in the Acura was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said alcohol and no seat belt are factors for both drivers in this crash.
APD’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the crash.
