Hospitals announce change to visitor policies amid coronavirus concerns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hospitals across the Texas Panhandle are changing their visitor policies during coronavirus concerns.
Northwest Texas Healthcare System has announced that it will be implementing a new policy rejecting visitors.
Beginning Wednesday, March 18, visitors will not be allowed in the hospital for the health and safety of their staff and patients.
Certain circumstances are excluded from this, allowing one support person for labor and delivery, postpartum, neonatal intensive care and pediatric patients.
Patients coming to the Emergency Department can bring one person, however, if the patient is admitted, the guest will not be able to come to the patients room.
Outpatient services will also be impacted, pediatric and special needs patients may have one support person.
Screening stations will be in place at the two entry points.
The main entrance will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and the Emergency Department entrance will be open with all people entering required to follow the screening process.
Pampa Regional Medical Center is allowing only one visitor per patient inside of the building.
Waiting areas will not be accessible to extra visitors, including but not limited to inpatient visits, day surgery, outpatient procedures and clinical visits.
No visitors under the age of 14 will be allowed in any hospital area, except an ER visit where the child is being treated.
Intensive Care Units and Labor and Delivery Units will be limited to only one immediate family member.
All visitors will be verbally screened when entering the building. At the time of the screening, you could be asked to wear a mask or leave if necessary.
Main lobby doors, outpatient fast doors and Pampa Medical Group doors will only be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Some doors in the hospital may be closed and locked.
Access outside of these hours will be through the Emergency Room entrance only.
All patients and visitors will be screened when entering.
