New Mexico officials to discuss next steps for City of Clovis in regards to COVID-19

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico officials will address the next steps they will take for the City of Clovis regarding the coronavirus.
City officials will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. today at the North Annex of the Clovis-Carver Library, located at 701 N. Main St.
Mayor David Lansford, City managaer Justin Howalt, Police Chief Dough Ford and Fire Chief Mike Nolen will address the city’s response to COVID-19 and answer questions.
The conference will also be streamed live on the City of Clovis, NM Facebook page.
