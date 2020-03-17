NAHL cancels remaining 2019-20 season along with Robertson Cup Playoffs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The North American Hockey League announced today that the 2019-20 regular season, along with the entire Robertson Cup Playoffs and Championship have been canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
With just six games left in their respective regular season, the second place Amarillo Bulls were optimistic yesterday that it would be just the regular season to be canceled.
But just 24 hours after the initial announcement, NAHL Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld decided to pull the plug on everything.
“The NAHL and its Board of Governors did everything in our power to preserve a modified playoff and Robertson Cup Finals to ensure our players had every opportunity to compete for and win a Robertson Cup Championship," said Frankenfeld in a statement. "The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation of cancelling all events of 50 or more people during the next eight weeks made that reality impossible without dramatically disrupting the rest of our hockey calendar. All NAHL teams will move forward with their tryout camp schedule, which is currently outside the CDC window.”
In addition to the NAHL canceling the remainder of the season, the NAHL also announced that all 2020 NAHL Combines and the Prep Invitational in Chicago in late March. The 18U Top Prospects Tournament in Blaine in May has also been canceled.
Now with the season over, the NAHL will announce its 2019-20 season awards in the coming weeks, as the 2020 NAHL Draft is scheduled to take place online at nahl.com on Tuesday, June 2 at 1 p.m. CT.
“We have had an incredible and memorable 2019-20 season up until this point, so this is a very sad day for everyone associated with the NAHL. We share that disappointment with all of our teams, parents, billet families, staff, sponsors, and fans," Frankenfeld said. "However, the biggest disappointment we have today is for our players. They are the backbone of the NAHL and we are blessed to have some incredible players and talent in our league. However, the safety of our hockey community, including all of our players, is our top priority and the decision to cancel the remainder of the season was necessary and in the best interest of everyone involved.”
