Help save a life today for Kids Inc Donor Days Blood Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can help save a life today for the Kids Inc and Coffee Memorial Blood Center Blood Drive.
The Kids Inc Donor Days Blood Drive, which runs through the month of March, is extra special today for St. Patrick’s Day.
Donors will reach in the pot of gold to pick a coin with the hopes of choosing one with a lucky clover. Four lucky winners will go home with a $50 gift card.
If the coin doesn’t have a lucky clover, donors will still get a vintage t-shirt, a Kids Inc t-shirt, a free pass to Escape the Trap House, a free game at Western Bowl and a coupon for shaved ice at Bahama Buck’s.
NewsChannel 10′s Ali Allison will be live all day at the blood center, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.
So stop on by to say hello and to give the gift of life!
