Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico announces precautions for COVID-19

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico has implemented some changes in order to promote a safe environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food bank will continue with its normal hours of distribution on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. to ensure access to food for the most vulnerable populations during this time.
The food bank’s changes to the operating procedures can be seen below:
- To find out more about partner agencies, click here. Please contact partner agencies beforehand to find out if the site is operating with additional restrictions.
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program applications will be done via phone by calling the SNAP Support Line at 844-684-6268 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Volunteer needs will be posted as they arise here. We ask that all volunteers follow the CDC guidelines:
- Have not traveled internationally in the last 14 days to any country currently designated by the CDC as a high-risk location for COVID-19
- Have not had signs of a respiratory infection in the last 14 days, such as a fever, cough and/or sore throat
- Have not had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with, or screened for COVID-19
- Have not traveled to another state with widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
The food bank appreciates any donations and suggests monetary donations for individuals and organizations looking for ways to help.
Donations can be made online here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.