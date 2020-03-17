Felon facing drug, possession of a firearm charges after traffic stop leads to K2 bust in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A felon is facing drug and possession of a firearm charges after K2 was found in his car and home in south Amarillo.
A federal complaint reports that on March 13, last Friday morning, a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations on Mercury Trail.
The officer placed the driver, Willie Grant, under arrest for the traffic violations.
During the arrest, the officer found a plastic container containing what he believed was K2 on the driver’s floorboard.
An investigation led to the discovery of more K2, totaling to 2.6 kilograms and about 2 grams of cocaine.
The complaint said some of the K2 was prepackaged in individual baggies, like if it was going to be sold.
Authorities executed a search warrant for Grant’s home and another home where he was believed to conduct drug activity.
Grant told officers that he had been selling K2 for more than a year for $10 a bag and admitted to having a firearm at his home.
Grant is facing a charge of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The K2 has a street value of $80,000.
