Felon facing drug, possession of a firearm charges after traffic stop leads to K2 bust in south Amarillo

Felon facing drug, possession of a firearm charges after traffic stop leads to K2 bust in south Amarillo
A federal complaint reports that on March 13, last Friday morning, a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations on Mercury Trail.
By Vanessa Garcia | March 17, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 11:35 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A felon is facing drug and possession of a firearm charges after K2 was found in his car and home in south Amarillo.

A federal complaint reports that on March 13, last Friday morning, a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations on Mercury Trail.

The officer placed the driver, Willie Grant, under arrest for the traffic violations.

During the arrest, the officer found a plastic container containing what he believed was K2 on the driver’s floorboard.

An investigation led to the discovery of more K2, totaling to 2.6 kilograms and about 2 grams of cocaine.

The complaint said some of the K2 was prepackaged in individual baggies, like if it was going to be sold.

Authorities executed a search warrant for Grant’s home and another home where he was believed to conduct drug activity.

Grant told officers that he had been selling K2 for more than a year for $10 a bag and admitted to having a firearm at his home.

Grant is facing a charge of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The K2 has a street value of $80,000.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.