We have been swamped with moisture today with areas of fog, rain, and occasional thunderstorms. A few showers and storms will continue this evening, then we expect a lull with fog redeveloping in parts of the area by tomorrow morning. After the cloudy and foggy start, we should see some brief clearing with temperatures warming above 70 tomorrow afternoon. Another round of storms is then expected tomorrow evening and some could be heavy.
Doppler Dave Will Be Tracking More Rain
Doppler Dave's Forecast Is Still Wet