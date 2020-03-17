WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock confirms 2 positive cases of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD has learned Lubbock County has two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus.
One patient was released from the hospital to quarantine at home.
Mayor Dan Pope says he learned about the case shortly after 5 p.m.
During a news conference held at 7:30 p.m., officials say one is a resident of Lubbock County and the other is from Hockley County.
Dr. Cook said, “It’s here and we’re a little bit scared about it,” but he says “be rest assured, we are ready to go."
“We are strong West Texas People and we will weather this storm,” he said.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said, “Investigations are underway" and he also said Coffee with the Mayor scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled.
Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson said once there is a confirmed case, the city will release the information to the public within two hours.
The Mayor says city officials may reconsider the 200 people in a gathering suggestion.
This press release from the City of Lubbock:
The City of Lubbock has confirmed its first two cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Both are traveler transmission cases, but not related to one another. The Department of Public Health is working to identify recent contacts of the patients as well. This step identifies potential exposure risks. The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19. The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.A news conference with Director of Public Health Katherine Wells and Public Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, March 17, 2020, at the LFR Auditorium located at 1515 E. Ursuline.
