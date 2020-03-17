City of Canyon to build inclusive playground honoring autistic resident

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - At Monday’s City Commission meeting, commissioners approved fundraising for a new inclusive playground.
The Kylie Hiner Playground Fundraising Committee and Southwest AMBUCS will begin raising $1.2 million for the 9,000 square foot Kylie Hiner Memorial Playground to be located in Conner Park.
The playground will be named after Kylie Hiner, an autistic Canyon resident, who passed away in 2017.
“So many folks in and around Canyon knew Kylie. She made a significant impact on many hearts in our community. The Parks Committee realized this was an easy choice for this special project to have Kylie’s name on it,” said Jimmy Lackey, the Canyon Parks, Open Space and Recreation Committee chair.
The playground will include play pieces designed to be fun and also developmentally appropriate.
It’s inclusive design will allow everyone to enjoy this unique facility and provide a safe place where children of all abilities can play together.
Sensory rich experiences will be available throughout and will provide opportunities for motor skills, strength and cognitive development.
There will be 48 feet of ramps that will provide wheelchair access throughout the elevated play structure.
The playground will also allow adults with mobility issues to enjoy the playground with their children.
“Kylie was everyone’s neighbor and when she met you, you became a forever friend. Kylie’s contagious smile will be a part of this playground and on the face of everyone that enjoys the facility,” said Quinn Alexander, former Canyon mayor.
For additional information on how to get involved with this project, you can contact Canyon Assistant City Manager, Jon Behrens, at (806) 655-5000.
