City of Amarillo creates COVID-19 status levels to inform community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort to better inform the community, the City of Amarillo now has a way of ranking the severity of the coronavirus disease in the area by a color chart.
As of today, all events at the Amarillo Civic Center have been suspended, and any other gathering of 50 or more people is recommended to be rescheduled.
Mayor Ginger Nelson also suggested trusting the local media with how the coronavirus is affecting us in the Panhandle, as national news can give a different perspective than what we are experiencing here.
“We are not in the same time frame that some of these other communities on the coast are. It’s happening slower for us, because we are further inside the country, so what we need to focus on is what are the facts for our community and making calm rational fact based decisions based on where we are in the Amarillo area,” said Mayor Ginger Nelson.
The City of Amarillo has color-coded the threat of COVID-19 in and around our area. Currently, we are in level yellow.
“We didn’t start at blue because we aren’t currently in normal operations. We are already adjusting and making changes to how we would for instance, following the CDC’s guidelines, we’re trying to not gather in groups of more than 50 people. That’s not normally how we do life, so that, just that fact alone takes us out of the blue level and into yellow,” said Mayor Nelson.
As of today, the city is not closing restaurants, bars, or gyms, but rather leaving it up to the discretion of the owner.
“We’re asking businesses to stay open to the extent that they can. Keep conducting your business, always keeping in mind the safety of your employees and your customers,” said Mayor Nelson.
As you can see on the chart, there will be stronger restrictions and recommendations if we receive a positive COVID-19 test.
“Changes are coming from the CDC on a federal level. We are in constant communication with the governor’s office as well, so we’re managing multiple sources of information, and that chart will be a good landing place for any updates that we receive as City government,” said Mayor Nelson.
According to Mayor Nelson, there is an adequate number of coronavirus test kits available in the area. They are recommending you get tested only if you are sick to keep track of this virus in our community.
