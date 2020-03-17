Business closures in the Texas Panhandle due to coronavirus precautions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some businesses in the Texas Panhandle are taking precautions by temporarily closing amid the coronavirus outbreak across the world.
- Pearson Professional Center is closing for 30 days and will continue through April 16.
- Pearson chose to close it’s doors due to close confines in the exam room and keeping with the Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
Some events in the area are also canceled due to COVID-19. You can find those cancellations here.
Schools in the area are also taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. You can view a full list of the schools taking these precautions here.
While some Texas and New Mexico sports championships will continue, they will be closed to the general public.
If you would like your business added to the list, please email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.