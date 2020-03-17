One person in custody after barricaded subject shuts down traffic on I-40 in Vega

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - I-40 in Vega is shut down in both directions while officials are working the scene of a barricaded subject.
Texas DPS says they picked up a pursuit from New Mexico State Police.
Troopers in Vega were led on a chase until they were able to stop the vehicle by deploying spike strips.
The driver has since barricaded themselves inside of the vehicle.
The APD SWAT team and DPS Criminal Negotiations Unit officials are en route to the scene.
According to DPS, one subject is now in custody.
Officials are still working the scene and ask that you avoid the area.
