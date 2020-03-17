2 arrested after $3 million meth and fentanyl bust in Carson County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A federal complaint shows two were arrested after about a $3 million meth and fentanyl bust in Carson County.
Sylvester Bradley and Amos Benton are both facing a felony charge of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.
On March 11, last Wednesday, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper pulled over a black Mitsubishi SUV, driven by Bradley and Benton, on Interstate 40 for a window tint violation.
During the traffic stop, the trooper was given consent to search the SUV after finding indicators of criminal activity.
A K-9 arrived on scene and the vehicle was searched, leading to the discovery of 68 bundles of a crystal-like substance, which was later identified as meth.
One bundle of a white powdery substance, a baggie of blue pills and a revolver were found in the SUV.
The bundle of the white powdery substance tested positive for fentanyl and while the blue pills didn’t test positive, the complaint shows it’s suspected to also be fentanyl.
The meth has a street value of $2.5 million and the fentanyl has a street value of $800,000.
