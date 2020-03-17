Amarillo Police Department warns of coronavirus phone scams

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department has been receiving calls about scammers calling people regarding COVID-19.
They are warning everyone to be cautious in guarding yourself and your identity.
APD says you should never give money to someone before getting a product, ask people that you trust, don’t just take a strangers word for it.
Scammers will be changing their tactics over these next few months and trying their best to get what they can from you.
If you have any questions, you can reach out to APD Crime Prevention at (806) 378-4257 or email apdcrimprev@amarillo.gov.
