Amarillo police: Auto burglary suspect caught in the act, held at gunpoint for officers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has arrested an auto burglary suspect after he was held at gunpoint by the victim early this morning.
Around 5:42 a.m., officers were called to Broadmoor Street and Southwest 11th Avenue for an attempted auto burglary.
Police say the victim had caught the suspect in the act of the burglary and was holding him at gunpoint for officers.
Officers arrived and arrested 22-year-old Ezekiel Triana for charges of burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
Triana was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
Police would like to commend the victim for being aware of their surroundings and taking actions while alerting police. Police say they would never ask or recommend that anyone puts themselves in danger to confront a suspect, but they thank them for going above and beyond to keep the community safe.
