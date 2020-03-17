Amarillo gun stores experiencing high demand, seeing sales spike

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Shops like Damron’s Jewelry, Guns and Pawn are experiencing a high demand for guns and ammunition during the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s been a lot of increase in guns and ammo, both and in fact. We’ve gotten to where we are limiting the amount of ammo to two boxes per person, just so that it’ll be available to everybody,” said Robert Damron, owner of Damron’s Jewelry, Guns and Pawn. “If we were to have no limit, we would have some guy come in and buy half of it and somebody else buy the other half, but we’re trying to limit that. We’re probably selling 10 times more ammo than we were in the past. I don’t know how long that’s going to last or the demand side, so it’s anybody’s guess."
The higher the demand, the slower it is for supplies to arrive at local stores.
“Right now, if I call up my distributors, they may have the 9 millimeters there, but they don’t have the 5.56,” said Damron. “The run has mostly been on 9 millimeters, 5.56 and 7.62, those three rounds. Some of the distributors don’t have it to supply me when I sell it. Now some of them say it’s coming shortly, but as far as when, it’s anybody’s guess.”
“We have definitely, in recent weeks, seen an increase in sales in specific items, body armor, gas masks, ammo, MREs,” said Marc Jones, owner of El Dorado Military Surplus. “We hear a lot about ammunition. Foot traffic for guns has been up. It’s very specific-targeted type items.”
As far as military meals, Jones says they can’t seem to keep them stocked.
“We’ve seen a high demand in MREs,” said Jones. “Those we can’t keep in stock. When we get them, we’ve got people calling, they’re coming down, they’re gone. We’ve got more, they’re gone. Gas mask, gas mask filters, interesting. Definitely have seen lots of phone calls for ammunition and guns.”
With uncertainty of COVID-19 in Amarillo, store owners believe customers are buying supplies that make them feel safe.
“I hate to see people panic,” said Damron. “I hate to see them in trouble like a lot of them are. I’m ready for it to end, and I hope that’s going to be short, but I have no idea.”
