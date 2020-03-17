Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted for aggravated robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating a man wanted for aggravated robbery.
Lopphay Gum Pratommarath is wanted by Potter County officials for aggravated robbery.
He is described as a 42-year-old man, 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Police say this is related to the possible violent crime that happened in the Eastridge neighborhood last week.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $500.
