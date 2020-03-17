Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help solving arson case after residential construction site set on fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help solving a residential construction site fire that was set early Monday morning.
According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a fire at a construction site near Randall High School, located in 9500 block of Rockridge Pkwy.
Authorities discovered the structure was about a third of the way from being completed and was set on fire Monday morning.
The fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to the home.
If you have any information on the fire or know the suspects responsible for this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.