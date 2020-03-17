Amarillo churches making changes to help prevent spread of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Churches in Amarillo are making changes to their Sunday services to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Amarillo.
First Baptist Church of Amarillo is one of the few still having in person services but has implemented a no hugs or handshakes policy and taking offerings at the door.
“Really encouraging people who might feel like they have a compromised health condition to just stay at home, or if you’re elderly, to stay at home, but with no confirmed cases, it’s really hard to shut your doors,” said Howard Batson, pastor at First Baptist Church of Amarillo.
However, other churches have gone ahead and cancelled in person church services and moved to streaming sermons online.
“What we really need to be paying attention to, is the majority of us are not going to be negatively impacted, even if we get infected, but we have people that we know that are really at risk,” said Kurt Oheim, pastor at Pinnacle Community Church.
Pinnacle Community Church says they have experienced more community interaction by switching to online services.
“We don’t want social distancing, I don’t like that concept. I don’t think it’s precise enough, but we do want physical distancing. We want people to socialize. Social distancing, is we want to connect people socially, we just want them to have some physical distancing,” said Oheim.
Trinity Fellowship is another church that has suspended in person services and switched to online without losing attendance.
“It was actually pretty amazing, I mean, when we went online this weekend, we had 5,561 adults joining us on our online service, which is very much like a normal weekend service, just decentralized across homes around the Panhandle,” said Jimmy Witcher, senior pastor at Trinity Fellowship Church.
With much uncertainty about the coronavirus, churches don’t know how long their in person services will be cancelled.
“We’re going to keep taking it one week at a time, keep evaluating our situation and continue to comply with the guidelines being presented to us. We are so appreciative of our city folks and our emergency responders that are working together, and we’re just thankful for them. We want to make sure we are honoring their wishes,” said Witcher.
