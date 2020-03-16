Xcel Energy suspends residential disconnections until further notice

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has suspended residential disconnections until further notice.
This is due to the challenges communities and families face caused by the spread of COVID-19.
Xcel says this step will help ensure people have the energy they need to power their homes and keep their families safe.
For customers who have difficulty paying their bill during this time, the company will work to arrange payment plans.
“We want to assure our customers that as part of our commitment to the communities we serve, we’re here to support them during this difficult time,” said Brett Carter, executive vice president, Chief Customer and Innovation Officer. “The energy grid is essential to the nation’s critical infrastructure and we’re taking a well-planned, heightened approach to all threats, including COVID-19. We will work with our customers, our communities and government leaders to ensure the lights and heat stay on and that those we serve are cared for and protected.”
Xcel says they have robust staffing and operational plans to ensure power plant operators, line workers, customer service representatives and others are delivering reliable electric and natural gas service during this time.
