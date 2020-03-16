WTAMU seniors understanding of postponed graduation ceremonies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University has made the decision to postpone its spring commencement ceremony due to the coronavirus and recommendations of not having large gatherings, such as graduation.
Graduates will still receive a degree and graduate come May, but the timeline of when they will have a ceremony is unknown.
“I can assure you, we will not have a graduation on or before the scheduled date of May 16. It will come after that. It could come as early as June or July, it may be at the end of the summer. It’s even possible that it is delayed until December,” said Dr. Walter Wendler, president of West Texas A&M University.
You might think all graduating seniors would be upset over possibly losing their moment to walk across the stage in May, but some students are understanding of the situation and support the ceremony being moved.
“I wouldn’t want to put my family or anyone else’s family at risk, just because I don’t think that my ceremony is worth having other people get sick potentially,” said Christian Marrufo, senior at WTAMU.
Although upset at first, one student says she recognizes that WTAMU is just trying to keep graduates and their friends and family safe.
“I recognize that WT officials are just doing the best that they can with what they know, and I just really appreciate my school and the school that I choose, and that they put my health before walking on a stage. In the reality of things, it is a big mile stone, but why do I need to walk on a stage for 15 seconds for that time in my life to matter,” said Kristie Rose, senior at WT.
With most classes transitioning to online, Dr. Wendler says faculty will be doing everything they can to make sure those who are eligible to graduate do.
“The graduation is important, but more important is meeting the requirements for the degree and having the degree, and those things will happen,” said Dr. Wendler.
Dr. Wendler says the decision to postpone graduation was not easy, but it was necessary to help protect the community.
