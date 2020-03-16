Man arrested in New Orleans for 2017 homicide in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man was arrested in New Orleans today for a murder that happened in Amarillo in 2017.
In November of 2017, 26-year-old Alicia Rashawn Burks was shot at a home on South Hughes.
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit investigated the case with the help of multiple agencies including the FBI, United States Marshal Service, New Orleans Police Department, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Department and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department.
On March 9, a murder warrant out of Potter County was issued for the arrest of 52-year-old Anthony Carter.
Carter has been arrested by law enforcement in New Orleans.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.