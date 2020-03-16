2 killed, 1 injured in Sunday evening crash near Stratford

2 killed, 1 injured in Sunday evening crash near Stratford
Ambulance (Source: Gray News)
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 16, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 9:38 AM

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have died and one person was hospitalized after a crash near Stratford on Sunday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m., DPS officials say a Ford Fusion was traveling south on US 54 behind a semi-truck.

A Kia Optima was driving north on US 54.

The driver of the Ford Fusion attempted to pass the semi-truck and struck the Kia Optima head-on in the northbound lane.

The Ford Fusion went airborne and then struck the semi-truck.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, 34-year-old Arika Smith of Guymon, died on scene.

The driver of the Kia Optima, 55-year-old Diane Wagner of Wisconsin, also died on scene. The passenger, 57-year-old Gregory Wagner of Wisconsin, was transported by air to Northwest Texas Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.