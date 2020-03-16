Health experts: Donating blood does not expose you to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Health officials nationwide have been concerned that the fears surrounding the Coronavirus could translate to fewer blood donations.
As the Kids Inc. Donor Days Blood Drive continues, the Coffee Memorial Blood Center also reminds the community that blood donations are safe and vitally needed.
Health officials explain two misconceptions about donating blood and the Coronavirus.
The first misconception is that people believe they can get the virus from a blood transfusion. Doctors confirm that is not true because COVID-19 is not a blood born disease. It’s a respiratory virus.
The second misconception is that people can get tested for COVID-19 when donating blood, which is also false because testing is not done through your blood.
“The CDC has found no evidence that the Coronavirus could be transmitted or contracted through a blood donation experience or a blood transfusion,” said Coffee Memorial Blood Center Executive Director Suzanne Talley. “We need a steady stream of blood donors coming in to meet the needs of our area patients. What we want to avoid happening, is this crisis of the Coronavirus creating another crisis for area patients. Blood is needed every day, if our donors stop coming to donate and if people stop hosting their blood drives, we could create a crisis where patients don’t have the blood they need.”
If you would like to learn more or schedule an appointment to donate at Coffee Memorial Blood Center, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.