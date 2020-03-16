Health experts: Donating blood does not expose you to COVID-19

“The CDC has found no evidence that the Coronavirus could be transmitted or contracted through a blood donation experience or a blood transfusion,” said Coffee Memorial Blood Center Executive Director Suzanne Talley. “We need a steady stream of blood donors coming in to meet the needs of our area patients. What we want to avoid happening, is this crisis of the Coronavirus creating another crisis for area patients. Blood is needed every day, if our donors stop coming to donate and if people stop hosting their blood drives, we could create a crisis where patients don’t have the blood they need.”