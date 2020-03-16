Clovis teenager arrested for kidnapping and assault charges

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis teenager was arrested after police say he shot and injured two adults inside of a home early this morning.
On Monday, March 16, at around 6:58 a.m., Clovis Police Department officers responded to a call of shots fired on North Oak Street.
The 911 callers reported hearing multiple shots fired at a home.
When officers arrived, they were forced to take cover as shots were fired at them.
The officers began setting a perimeter and more gunshots were heard.
A 32-year-old man and 31-year-old woman escaped from the home.
The woman collapsed, having been shot by a person from inside the home.
She was in the open, not able to move to take cover, so a SWAT armored vehicle was used as a bullet resistant cover to remove the woman.
Both the man and woman that escaped they home suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the Plains Regional Medical Center because of their injuries.
The woman has since been transferred to a Lubbock, Texas area hospital.
The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male. He stayed inside the home, and police made contact with him over the phone.
At around 8:55 a.m. the boy was taken into custody and is being charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony, two counts of aggravated battery and three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.
The names of all subjects are being withheld at this time.
