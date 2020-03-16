City concerned how coronavirus could affect Amarillo’s homeless population

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city has major concerns about our homeless community during the spread of the coronavirus.
The local Salvation Army’s Core Officer, Major David Atkins, says much of the concern for the homeless population during this pandemic stems from this group being one of the most vulnerable in the spread of this virus.
“The homeless are a susceptible population, because they do present, sometimes, with not the best health to start with and living on the street. Also, hygiene problems do present themselves as problematical, so I do think we need to be concerned about them," said Atkins.
As with most businesses and facilities, our local homeless shelters are increasing health and sanitization measures to help prevent an outbreak from entering the buildings.
“We just use a lot of Lysol, wipes, and on a routine basis, try to encourage hand washing and that kind of thing," said Connie Garcia, executive director at Martha’s Home.
Since these shelters house so many people a night, individuals are given a detailed screening that could have those persons sent to see a medical professional immediately prior to entering the facility.
“We’re asking them if they have had any of the symptoms, fever, shortness of breath or if they’ve been around anyone who has or if they seem to display that to our staff, then we’re going to refer them to medical help immediately," said Atkins.
Health isn’t the only major concern for our homeless population, finances also play a huge role.
“These ladies are usually in entry level jobs," Garcia said. “If there are layoffs, if there are cutbacks, if there are closures, it’s going to put them further behind financially when they were just getting caught up.”
Our homeless facilities are asking for the community’s help through donations, food, and clothes during this time.
