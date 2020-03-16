City of Amarillo announces COVID-19 Status Level Chart, suspends events at Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo, along with Potter County, Randall County and the City of Canyon, has announced a COVID-19 Status Level Chart for public education, awareness and updated factual information.
The chart consists of four levels of public awareness of Coronavirus in the Amarillo area.
There are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the Amarillo area at this time.
The City of Amarillo is currently at a Level Yellow, which means no confirmed cases in Amarillo.
The city is temporarily suspending the Amarillo Civic Center Complex for all gatherings and events.
As of March 16, the city will temporarily not issue permits for public events of more than 50 people.
You can view the full chart below:
