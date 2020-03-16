Atmos Energy suspends natural gas disconnections

“Atmos Energy’s commitment to safety, paired with our culture, have led us during unique times. This will be no different,” said Kevin Akers, president and CEO of Atmos Energy. “We prepare year-round for the unexpected and will maintain our attention to detail, our passion for excellence and our sense of urgency. We stand ready to take action and take care of our valued customers and employees while delivering the clean, safe, affordable and reliable energy our customers require.”