Atmos Energy suspends natural gas disconnections

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Atmos Energy has suspended natural gas disconnections to assist customers that may experience financial difficulty due to the pandemic.
“Atmos Energy’s commitment to safety, paired with our culture, have led us during unique times. This will be no different,” said Kevin Akers, president and CEO of Atmos Energy. “We prepare year-round for the unexpected and will maintain our attention to detail, our passion for excellence and our sense of urgency. We stand ready to take action and take care of our valued customers and employees while delivering the clean, safe, affordable and reliable energy our customers require.”
Atmos Energy also offers Budget Billing, which is based on a rolling, 12-month average of the bill and adjusts monthly, providing a more predictable amount due every month.
For more information, you can contact the customer service team at 888-286-6700.
