Amarillo National Bank stops foreclosures and repossessions for 1 month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo National Bank has stopped house foreclosures and auto repossessions for one month.
This is due to the concerns that have been raised by the spread of the coronavirus.
ANB says they want customers to know their money is safe in the bank.
Customers are asked to use online banking or drive up lanes to conduct business at the banks.
The bank will work with any customers affected by the pandemic who have consumer and mortgage loans.
