Amarillo daycares helping parents, protecting children during coronavirus outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo daycares are helping take the load off of parents by remaining open during a time of panic.
“We’re continuing as usual,” said Mary-Clare Munger, director at United Methodist Child Development Center. “Our families are working families. It’s important they go to work. A lot of businesses in Amarillo depend on childcare. We have a large number of children here, and we feel a great deal of responsibility to back up our families with their needs, whether it’s to let them go to work or to keep their kids healthy.”
Keeping kids healthy is the number one concern, and Munger says she has a top of the line disinfectant to protect children from the virus.
“We have the very best disinfectant,” said Munger. “I’ve double-checked with our supplier that there’s not anything better to use. I’m really sure that we’re doing a good job disinfecting everything that we touch. Everything that we can do, except the air we breathe, and if there was a way to clean the air we breathe, I’d be doing that too.”
Staying prepared is the only option for local daycares, and until they’re instructed to do so, they plan to stay open for parents and children.
“There’s no mandatory shutdown,” said Shane Simmons, owner and CEO at Texas Kinder Prep Preschool. “We don’t have to close our business at this time, and we’ve decided that we wanted to keep our business open. We know that childcare is just one of those things that parents have to have, and if childcare centers were forced to close, I know it would create a very big burden on the community.”
Along with keeping the daycare safe, Texas Kinder Prep Preschool is going the extra mile by cleaning the children’s toys with bleach and water after each use.
“We do have all of the supplies we need,” said Simmons. “We’re not short on supplies at this time, so we have everything to make sure our kids are getting their hands cleaned and that the surfaces, and the floors, and all of things that they use, the toys are being sanitized multiple times a day.”
All daycare facilities are following instructions from the public health department, city and state.
