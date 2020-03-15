Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US
Americans brace for new life of no school and growing dread
Millions of Americans braced for the week ahead with no school for their children for weeks to come, no clue how to effectively work without child care, and a growing sense of dread about how to stay safe and sane amid the relentless spread of the coronavirus. The wave of school and business closures across the country has injected huge amounts of chaos into the lives of millions of Americans. There are more questions than answers: Are play dates for kids OK? How do you plan for the future with no idea what it holds? Health officials say one thing is certain: It is going to get worse before it gets better.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas grocery chain to reduce hours due to coronavirus
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A grocery store chain with more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico is reducing store hours in an effort to reduce hoarding of groceries and supplies and to give it time to restock. San Antonio-based H-E-B LP announced Saturday it will close all stores at 8 p.m. Saturday and operate from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily until further notice. H-E-B spokeswoman Dya Campos said the closings will give the stores time to restock items in high demand, including groceries and cleaning supplies. Campos said the company is also closing restaurants in about 20 stores and using those employees to help the grocery operations. The vast majority of people recover from the virus within weeks.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ECONOMIC SHUTDOWN
Virus-related shutdowns bringing US economy to grinding halt
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Just a month ago, experts had expected any severe economic pain from the coronavirus outbreak to be confined mainly to Asia and Europe. The U.S. economy, enjoying an 11-year-long expansion, would likely keep cruising, it was thought — a bit bruised but not seriously damaged. Now, with Americans hunkered down and with cancellations ranging from the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, to the NCAA's March Madness basketball tournament, forecasters can’t downgrade their outlook for the American economy fast enough. “There’s a very plausible risk this will amount to a recession,’’ said Philipp Carlsson-Czlezak, chief economist at the Boston Consulting Group.
THREE DEAD-TEXAS
Police say 3 found fatally shot in central Texas apartment
KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Police in Killeen say three people have been found shot to death inside an apartment in the central Texas city. Police Commander Ronnie Supak says officers investigating water leaking into an apartment early Saturday traced the source to an unlocked apartment, where they found two men and a woman dead. No names were immediately released and no arrests have been announced. Supak said the victims were all in their 20s.
CATHOLIC CHURCH-EL FUTURO
US Hispanic Catholics are future, but priest numbers dismal
PHOENIX (AP) — A booming Hispanic population is seen by many U.S. Roman Catholics as a key to the church's future. In large parts of the United States, recent years have been difficult for the church. Hundreds of schools and parishes have closed, and bankruptcy stemming from sexual abuse has hit hard in the Northeast. There's a different mood in the Southwest. Hispanics now account for 40% of all U.S. Catholics and a solid majority of school-age Catholics. But there are also some big challenges. Catholic researchers say Hispanics are strikingly underrepresented in Catholic schools and in the priesthood, and there's hard work ahead to try to close those gaps.
AP-US-IMMIGRATION-VIRUS-OUTBREAK
US: Immigrants can seek coronavirus care without fear
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government says a new rule disqualifying more people from green cards if they use government benefits will not apply to immigrants who seek care for symptoms of the illness caused by coronavirus. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said late Friday that seeking treatment or preventive services won’t affect someone’s immigration status under the new public charge rule, which took effect last month. The announcement came after lawmakers and advocacy groups urged the government to suspend the rule during the coronavirus outbreak. Advocates say they have been fielding panicked calls from immigrants who are worried about the impact on their status if they seek health care.
BC-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHURCH SERVICES
Across faiths, religious rules bent as virus alters worship
NEW YORK (AP) — Across the United States, religious leaders are taking unprecedented steps to shield their congregations from the coronavirus. Measures include canceling services, banning large funerals and weddings, and easing age-old requirements of their faiths. For Roman Catholics, attendance at Mass is considered a sacred obligation. But bishops in many dioceses are canceling all public worship services for at least two weeks. Comparably strong measures are being taken by leaders of their faiths, ranging from rabbis in New Jersey to Episcopal and Methodist bishops in North Carolina. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it is halting all worship services and church activities for its 16 million members worldwide.
AP-US-FAA-SOUTHWEST-CRACKED-PLANE
FAA is probing how a 12-inch crack occurred in Southwest jet
DALLAS (AP) — Safety officials are investigating how a 12-inch crack appeared in the skin of a Boeing 737 jet operated by Southwest Airlines. The plane gradually lost cabin pressure on the flight, but pilots flew down lower where the pressure was safe, and completed the flight from Las Vegas to Boise, Idaho. The oxygen masks never dropped down, and officials say no injuries were reported in the incident, which happened Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration says it's looking into whether the area of the plane where the crack occurred should be inspected more often than once every 1,500 flights.
AP-US-CALIFORNIA-OIL-SPILL
Pipeline owner agrees to pay $60M over 2015 California spill
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an oil pipeline that spewed thousands of barrels of crude oil onto Southern California beaches in 2015 will pay $60 million to settle allegations that it violated safety laws. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the consent decree on Friday, although the deal still requires a court's approval. Texas-based Plains All American Pipeline owned the corroded pipeline that sprang a leak north of Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County. The spill blackened popular beaches for miles, killed or fouled hundred of seabirds, seals and other wildlife and hurt tourism and fishing.
HILCORP FINANCES-REGULATORS
Hilcorp to keep finances private amid Alaska oil assets deal
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A regulatory agency in Alaska has granted a request by Hilcorp Energy Company to keep its finances private during a $5.6 billion deal to buy BP Alaska's pipeline assets. Anchorage Daily News reported that the Regulatory Commission of Alaska said Thursday that the Texas-based company and its subsidiaries can keep their financial statements confidential. Alaska Public Interest Research Group analyst Philip Wight says it is considering legal action to reverse the decision. Hilcorp announced in August that it intended to purchase BP Alaska's operation in the Prudhoe Bay oil field, including BP’s stake in the 800-mile trans-Alaska pipeline and related pipelines.