Showers Return Sunday

The rain last night was quite nice. Over 3/4 of the area, got some much needed rain. Saturday has been much nicer for the SW Panhandle with 60s but still cool in the NE with 30s, 40s, & 50s. Tonight looks partly cloudy with late night fog & drizzle possible. Sunday is looking much cooler with highs in the lower to mid 40s. Expect periods of showers through the day. We may see another line of thunderstorms by Sunday night similar to last night.