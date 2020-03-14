Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-IMMIGRATION-VIRUS-OUTBREAK
US: Immigrants can seek coronavirus care without fear
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government says a new rule disqualifying more people from green cards if they use government benefits will not apply to immigrants who seek care for symptoms of the illness caused by coronavirus. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said late Friday that seeking treatment or preventive services won’t affect someone’s immigration status under the new public charge rule, which took effect last month. The announcement came after lawmakers and advocacy groups urged the government to suspend the rule during the coronavirus outbreak. Advocates say they have been fielding panicked calls from immigrants who are worried about the impact on their status if they seek health care.
Across faiths, religious rules bent as virus alters worship
NEW YORK (AP) — Across the United States, religious leaders are taking unprecedented steps to shield their congregations from the coronavirus. Measures include canceling services, banning large funerals and weddings, and easing age-old requirements of their faiths. For Roman Catholics, attendance at Mass is considered a sacred obligation. But bishops in many dioceses are canceling all public worship services for at least two weeks. Comparably strong measures are being taken by leaders of their faiths, ranging from rabbis in New Jersey to Episcopal and Methodist bishops in North Carolina. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it is halting all worship services and church activities for its 16 million members worldwide.
FAA is probing how a 12-inch crack occurred in Southwest jet
DALLAS (AP) — Safety officials are investigating how a 12-inch crack appeared in the skin of a Boeing 737 jet operated by Southwest Airlines. The plane gradually lost cabin pressure on the flight, but pilots flew down lower where the pressure was safe, and completed the flight from Las Vegas to Boise, Idaho. The oxygen masks never dropped down, and officials say no injuries were reported in the incident, which happened Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration says it's looking into whether the area of the plane where the crack occurred should be inspected more often than once every 1,500 flights.
Pipeline owner agrees to pay $60M over 2015 California spill
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an oil pipeline that spewed thousands of barrels of crude oil onto Southern California beaches in 2015 will pay $60 million to settle allegations that it violated safety laws. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the consent decree on Friday, although the deal still requires a court's approval. Texas-based Plains All American Pipeline owned the corroded pipeline that sprang a leak north of Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County. The spill blackened popular beaches for miles, killed or fouled hundred of seabirds, seals and other wildlife and hurt tourism and fishing.
Texas declares disaster; UT president's wife tests positive
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The president of the University of Texas says his wife has tested positive for COVID-19. The school had abruptly canceled classes at the 50,000-student campus on Friday, hours before President Gary Fenves made the announcement. He says he's also being tested for the disease that's caused by the new coronavirus. He says his family was in self-isolation. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a state of disaster. He says at least 39 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. The vast majority of people recover from the virus within weeks.
Judge denies bond for accused neo-Nazi in swatting scheme
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal magistrate has denied bond to an accused neo-Nazi who prosecutors say schemed to call in bomb threats to targets including a former Cabinet official and a black church in Virginia. A lawyer for 26-year-old John Denton of Montgomery, Texas, asked the judge at a detention hearing Friday in federal court in Alexandria to release Denton to his grandfather's custody with electronic monitoring and other conditions. But the judge denied bond, saying she was concerned about the extensive nature of the conspiracy. Prosecutors say Denton led a neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division that advocates racial holy war.
Servicemen killed in Iraq attack were Oklahoman, Californian
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Department of Defense says two servicemen killed in an Iraqi rocket attack on a U.S. base in Iraq were an Oklahoman and a Californian. The department said Friday that 28-year-old Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshal Roberts of Owasso, Oklahoma, and 27-year-old Army Spc. Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias of Hanford, California, died in Wednesday's attack that also killed a British service member. The department says Roberts was a member of the 219th Engineering Squadron of the Oklahoma Air National Guard and Covarrubias was assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas.
Tornado tears through West Texas RV Park; 1 injured
PECOS, Texas (AP) — Officials say an unconfirmed tornado tore through a remote West Texas recreational vehicle park, leaving a dozen RVs on their side and injuring one person. Reeves County Emergency Management Director Jerry Bullard says the injury wasn't life-threatening. The suspected tornado struck the Highway 285 RV Park near Orla, Texas, about 22 miles northwest of Pecos, about 8 p.m. Friday. The tornado was part of a severe storm that prompted several tornado warnings in the Permian Basin area of West Texas Friday night.
Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures
ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Millions of students across the U.S. may go without free lunches and breakfasts they receive at schools, as more districts decide to close due to the coronavirus. Many schools are rushing to arrange grab-and-go lunch bags or set up delivery routes so America's poorest children don't go hungry while classes are out of session. The outbreak has already temporarily closed schools in a growing list of states, including Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico and South Dakota. Cities from Los Angeles to Seattle to Washington, D.C., also announced public schools would shut down. Meanwhile, Congress may take action to waive regulations nationwide to make it easier for school meals to be distributed at more sites.
Virus darkens stages, silences orchestras across the US
NEW YORK (AP) — The ongoing fears surrounding the coronavirus have shuttered places where Americans and others have long gathered to escape the world and also to engage with it. Almost everything that draws crowds has now sent them all away. The list of venues where people can no longer find entertainment or diversion in the U.S. continues to climb — so far scrapped or shuttered are everything from Coachella and Carnegie Hall, Major League Soccer, Disneyland and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The virus' arrival comes just as Americans shake off the winter blues and generally plan spring events like concerts, games and shows. But no more.