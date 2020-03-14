Coronavirus causes no interruption for Shamrock Saint Patrick’s Day Festival

SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Shamrock Saint Patrick’s Day Festival is proceeding as scheduled through coronavirus concerns.
The president of the festival did not want to talk about anything related to the coronavirus, but rather about having a fun and happy time. Hotel parking lots seemed at least half full with cars and buses.
“As of now, no there aren’t any cancellations,” said Shamrock Festival President Angie Edelman.
The dinner was packed with about 100 or so people tonight. Most were from the Panhandle area, but others traveled a good distance for the festival.
“Since this is like the state celebration, you get people from all over Texas and even from out of state come in. They get to see kind of what the Panhandle and Texas is all about,” said Miss Irish Rose Blayke Breding.
The festivities continue throughout this weekend.
“Tomorrow we’ll start off with our 5K run at 7:30 in the morning. At 10:00 we’ll start off with our chronicle beard contest which is a big tradition for Shamrock. Then our parade will start at 10:30, and then we will have numerous events throughout the day. Ranch rodeo, corn hole, rhythm and rives, atomic wing bash which is the hot wing contest, so we have the carnival going on, helicopter rides, you name it, we have it,” said Edelman.
This is year 74 of the Shamrock Saint Patrick’s Day Festival. They took a few years off during WW2 and the Korean war, but they look forward to the festival, as it is good for the Shamrock economy.
“I just think it’s a really good tradition, and it kind of gives everyone the chance to show off the heritage here in Shamrock. It’s just something to kind of be proud of here in the Panhandle,” said Breding.
“This is our time, that you know, our businesses will bring people in. It’s a very big tradition for Shamrock,” said Edelman.
