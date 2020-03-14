Amarillo churches making service adjustments due to coronavirus concerns

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some churches in Amarillo are making adjustments to their normally scheduled services after the President declared a national emergency and the Texas Governor declared a state of emergency.
Trinity Fellowship Church will not hold public services this weekend at any of the campuses. The Sunday services will be online only, Sunday, March 15 at 11:00 a.m. and can be replayed anytime after that.
First Baptist Church of Amarillo has made the decision to cancel two mission trips. Services will continue as normal, but they ask that if you are sick or have a compromised immune system that you watch the services online from home.
They have brought in additional custodial staff to ensure all the bathrooms have enough soap and paper towels and that all handrails and preschool facilities are regularly sanitized.
Offerings will be taken at the door, so the offering plate doesn’t have to be passed around.
Beginning this Sunday, Citychurch van drivers will be testing the temperatures of children before they are able to get in. If a child’s temperature is 99 degrees or above, they will not be able to ride in the vans. They will also be checking temperatures during the check-in at our children’s building for those who do not ride in the vans. The children will eat breakfast, worship, learn and be dismissed from the same building to limit interactions.
The staff is working to sanitize each building. Sanitizing stations will be set up in the foyer to use before entering the sanctuary.
The youth retreat that was scheduled for this weekend will be cancelled, and the mid-week Wednesday service will not take place during Spring Break.
