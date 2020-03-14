Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
As work continues on installing median cable barrier, expect various inside lane closures on US 87 from Fillmore Street to Mobley Street.
The right lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions from Eastern Street to Soncy Road for bridge drain cleaning.
Various lanes will be closed on Soncy Road from 45th Avenue to 81st Avenue for fog seal operations.
Crews will be patching in the following areas, weather permitting:
Monday, March 16, on State Loop (SL) 434 at Cherry Avenue.
Tuesday, March 17, on FM 2176 in the southbound lane between Willow Creek Drive and SL 335.
Wednesday and Thursday, March 18 and 19, the right lane of FM 1719 (Western Street) southbound, south of SL 335
Bridge Replacements at Whitaker, Lakeside and Pullman:
Wednesday, March 18, the westbound to eastbound turnaround on the east side of Lakeside Drive will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge deck concrete placement.
Saturday, March 21, Lakeside Drive will be closed between the I-40 frontage roads from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge deck concrete placement. Detour signs will be in place.
CANYON:
Monday – Thursday, March 16 – 19, there will be various lane closures on FM 2590 in both directions from US 60 to SL 335/FM 2186 for patching.
Russell Long Boulevard press release
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.