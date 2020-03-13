TxDOT to start resurfacing Russell Long Boulevard next week in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation will start resurfacing Russell Long Boulevard next week in Canyon.
In a news release, TxDOT said crews will patch parts of Russell Long from 4th Avenue to 23rd Avenue, just ahead of an overlay project set to begin during spring break.
The road will not closure during the overlay project, but drivers can expect multiple lane closures and delays.
With weather permitting, work will start Monday and is expected to be complete by Thursday.
The work includes the overlay, striping and crosswalks.
There will also be temporary lane closures the following week, which will allow crews to install pavement markings.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.