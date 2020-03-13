Two major hospitals in Amarillo prepare for COVID-19

There have been at least 6 suspicions of coronavirus in Amarillo, only two patients were given COVID-19 tests, and both were negative. In order to conserve COVID-19 tests, doctors are starting examinations by using other tests like for strep throat or influenza. If those are negative, and the patient has traveled or been in contact with someone who has traveled as well as experiencing respiratory issues, then they will be given a COVID-19 test.