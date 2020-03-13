Two major hospitals in Amarillo prepare for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Health officials with the City of Amarillo are in constant contact with the state representatives on the spread of the coronavirus.
There have been at least 6 suspicions of coronavirus in Amarillo, only two patients were given COVID-19 tests, and both were negative. In order to conserve COVID-19 tests, doctors are starting examinations by using other tests like for strep throat or influenza. If those are negative, and the patient has traveled or been in contact with someone who has traveled as well as experiencing respiratory issues, then they will be given a COVID-19 test.
“We anticipate cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area just like everywhere else in this county and in this world,” said Dr. Scott Milton, Amarillo Health Authority.
Hospitals are stocked with supplies a this time, but say the best way to prevent running out of things like masks and disinfectant is to limit hospital visitors. They also advise you to keep children and the elderly away from hospitals unless they are seeking treatment.
“Our biggest concern right now would be the specific N95 masks which are the most protective for our staff. There is a limited supply of those masks because of what’s happening across the world, not just the country. However at this time, we do have an adequate supply,” said Dr. Michael Lamenteer, chief medical officer at BSA.
If we do receive a patient who tests positive for COVID-19, they will be in a specific room for airborne illnesses which both BSA and Northwest Texas Hospital have.
“We have ample rooms which really are located not only in our intensive care unit, but also in our regular medical surge floors. For those rooms that are not constructed in that fashion, we have hepa filters that we will place in the room that will create the same atmosphere,” said Dr. Lamenteer.
If you’re given a COVID-19 test, you must quarantine yourself until results are provided.
Dr. Scott Milton plans on having a weekly news conference every Wednesday for questions to be asked and to have an open line of communication with the media and the public. He told NewsChannel 10 today that if we do have a patient test positive for COVID-19, the public will be informed as soon as possible.
