This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to a Michael W. Smith concert, here’s what’s going on in the area!
The 74th annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is this weekend in Shamrock.
The three-day event kicks off Friday with a carnival opening at 4:00 p.m. and will continue with a kick-off banquet at 6:30 p.m. and a country club dance at 9:00 p.m.
Saturday’s activities consist of a parade, rodeo, 5K run, carnival, wing eating contest, car show, beard contest, motorcycle rally and more.
Sunday’s activities include a rodeo, pageant, carnival, arts and craft show and more.
For a full list of the fun awaiting you, go here.
If you’re wanting to get into some shenanigans this weekend, then head downtown for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
Shamrocks and Shenanigans starts at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Six Car Pub and Brewery.
There will be green beer, fun events for children, beer goggle pictionary and more.
Long Wooden Spoon Brewing is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day brunch and evening celebration this Saturday.
Head on over to the brewery on March 14 for a traditional Irish breakfast at 10:00 p.m. The breakfast is $15.
The breakfast includes two sausages, two bacon, two eggs, two black and white pudding, soda bread, baked beans, tomatoes and mushrooms, Irish breakfast tea and Irish beer.
That evening will have a St. Patrick’s Day celebration in support of the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.
There will be beer and food, including Irish stew, Dublin coddle and Sheppard’s pie.
Entry is $10.
Math nerds, this weekend is a very special celebration.
Don Harrington Discovery Center is celebrating National Pi Day, the number 3.14, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Go to the Discovery Center for a free slice of pie, a pie eating contest, fun activities and more.
Michael W. Smith will perform live in Amarillo this weekend.
The concert Saturday, March 14, starts at 7:30 p.m. is at the Globe News Center for The Performing Arts.
Tickets can be purchased online here.
