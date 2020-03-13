Texas Panhandle hospitals sending COVID-19 test samples to external labs.

“We have a secondary respiratory panel that, it’s called a bio fire, we do that here. It gives a very long list of different types of respiratory infections we look for. If that becomes positive, then we say it’s likely positive from that thing. If it’s negative, and they meet the criteria from the CDC, which is very stringent, then we would say let’s go ahead and contact the state epidemiology people and see if they want to test this person or not,” said Nathin Seals, ER provider at Hereford Regional Medical Center.