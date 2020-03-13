Texas Panhandle hospitals sending COVID-19 test samples to external labs.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hospitals across the Panhandle have the supplies they need to gather a sample for a coronavirus test, but no one has the capability to actually perform these tests.
“We can collect the samples, we can do our do diligence to collect the samples, but we will not be doing any testing here. We don’t have the means to do that, and we will send them off to the State,” said Jane Johnson, Dallam Hartley Counties Hospital District.
The City of Amarillo says tests are being sent to the State Public Health Department in Lubbock, however, before a patient is ever tested, hospitals will rule out other illnesses such as the flu, strep and respiratory sickness.
“We have a secondary respiratory panel that, it’s called a bio fire, we do that here. It gives a very long list of different types of respiratory infections we look for. If that becomes positive, then we say it’s likely positive from that thing. If it’s negative, and they meet the criteria from the CDC, which is very stringent, then we would say let’s go ahead and contact the state epidemiology people and see if they want to test this person or not,” said Nathin Seals, ER provider at Hereford Regional Medical Center.
Even if a patient is showing signs of coronavirus, a test cannot be conducted without permission from the State epidemiologist.
“We first have to call the State epidemiologist, and we talk about the symptoms and why we think they need tested and get approval from the state epidemiologist, and then we send the sample to Lubbock with this approval. They can do about 25 tests a day and only test Monday through Friday,” said Denise Marnell, laboratory manager at Hereford Regional Medical Center.
Once testing is approved, hospitals will Fed-EX the tests to Lubbock.
If the test comes back positive, it is then sent to the CDC to confirm if it is actually positive.
“If it’s presumptive positive, where they say yes we think it’s positive, but then they will send it to the CDC to confirm,” said Marnell.
Marnell says testing at the State Public Health Department typically takes 24 hours.
