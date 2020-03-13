Texas Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration, details state efforts to fight Coronavirus

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency on Friday, mobilizing state and federal resources to fight COVID-19.
The governor announced the opening of a drive-thru testing facility in San Antonio, with others to follow in Houston, Austin, and Dallas. This first facility will be used to test first responders and urgent cases.
The governor said Texas public health labs have the ability to test 270 patients a day now. He anticipates Texas will have the ability to test thousands per week once private labs are brought in over the next few weeks.
The governor notes that only patients with obvious symptoms, people who have been in contact with those exposed to COVID-19, people who have come from an area currently suffering an outbreak, or those who are hospitalized with symptoms are being tested at this time.
Those without insurance who need testing going forward will be able to get tested by a public health facility at no cost. There will be a cost if the test needs to be done by a private lab. If you are sick and need to find a local provider, call 211.
The governor said this emergency declaration will allow agencies to move people and resources where they are needed most and make the most of federal resources that have been made available.
This will allow allow state agencies to restrict visitation at nursing homes and daycare facilities and to require proper screening at prisons, jails, and juvenile justice facilities.
There are 39 confirmed cases in Texas as of Friday. 220 people have been tested and 70 tests are in progress.
The state is encouraging people to work from home, cancel leisure activities and take common sense precautions.
The governor said there is no need to stockpile supplies, saying this event is not like a hurricane. He said store shelves will be replenished as this situation continues. The state will take active measures to prevent price gouging.
The Texas Education Agency is in daily contact with superintendents around the state and is working to get federal waivers so the schools may continue to provide food for students, even if the districts need to be shut down.
The news conference was held Friday at noon including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hllerstedt, MD.
