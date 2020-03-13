Palo Duro High School science teacher arrested for online solicitation of a minor

Palo Duro High School science teacher arrested for online solicitation of a minor
An Amarillo ISD employee was arrested and booked into Randall County jail yesterday for online solicitation of a minor. (Randall County) (Source: Randall County)
By Madison Carson | March 12, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 10:01 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo ISD employee was arrested and booked into Randall County jail yesterday for online solicitation of a minor.

Special agents with the Texas DPS Criminal Investigation Division conducted an online operation for the arrest of 47-year-old Geoffrey Nathan Lowry.

He was charged with the second degree felony of online solicitation of a minor.

According to the online Palo Duro High School directory, he is a science teacher at the school.

Randall County jail records show that Lowry is out on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.